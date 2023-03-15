Henry Mayo patient care union calls for 1-day strike March 21 

A union representing 700 Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees announced its intention to hold a “one-day unfair labor practice strike” on Monday, according to a news release from UE Local 1004.

In a statement Tuesday, the hospital disputed the union’s contention that its administration has engaged in any violation of its employees’ rights.

UE Local 1004, which represents the hospital’s patient care attendants, techs and other support staff, is organizing the protest over concerns about “illegal attempts to intimidate us,” according to a statement from Stacy Suarez, a surgical tech at the hospital, in a release Tuesday.

“We have a legal right to act together to let management know what we need in bargaining, and they are trying to silence our voices,” the statement said.

The union is claiming the hospital’s administration has prohibited employees from wearing union insignia or discussing negotiations, which the union contends is a violation of the workers’ rights, according to the statement.

A statement from Henry Mayo’s management said the hospital was “disappointed” the union called for the one-day strike, adding the hospital is “fully committed to bargaining in good faith” until an agreement is reached.

“Strikes benefit no one, especially our employees,” read the hospital’s statement shared by Patrick Moody, spokesman for Henry Mayo.

“While the union has characterized this as an ‘unfair labor practice strike,’ the reality is that Henry Mayo has not in any way committed any unfair labor practices and this strike has nothing to do with any alleged treatment of our employees,” the statement continued.