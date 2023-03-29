Home Tour League breaks out the runway to kick off its fundraising season 

One after another, women who have made their mark in the Santa Clarita Valley strutted in the latest fashions at The Oaks Club at Valencia, wearing locally sourced clothes at the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon on Tuesday.

The event marked the organization’s first efforts in its 2023 fundraising for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns.

President Katie Varner, left, welcomes attendees during the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It really is about shop local and serve local,” said Katie Varner, president of the Home Tour League.

The Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon is the “kickoff” event of the Holiday Home Tour year, as Varner describes.

Some of more than 180 attendees examine fashions on display in the boutique during the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Upcoming events include “Christmas in July,” the fall general meeting, the Dec. 1 Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Dec. 2 Holiday Home Tour Boutique.

“2022 was our most successful year to date for Home Tour,” said Varner.

Joyce Carson, left, ande Laura Kirchhoff examine fashions on display in the boutique during the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal

A $85,000 check from all of the fundraising efforts of the 2022 Holiday Home Tour was presented to Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, for HMNH’s Center for Women and Newborns.

“It is very exciting times here at Henry Mayo,” said Lauffer. “I think I’m not going to dwell on what the last three years have been like, it’s been challenging for everyone in this room, and particularly in a health care setting. But as I look out on a spring day, no rain today, I see a great deal of hope. We are moving past the tough times from the last three years.”

More than 180 attendees check in and buy raffle tickets before the the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sixteen models and one stylist walked in front of an audience of more than 100, twelve representing a local nonprofit: Esther Brumleve for the Holiday Home Tour, Phyllis Grekin for the Holiday Home Tour, Debra Weyand for the Holiday Home Tour, Mary K. Judy for the Holiday Home Tour, Nicole Miller for Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, Durinda Evanoff for Assistance League of Santa Clarita, Tracey Carpentier for Bridge to Home, Nikki Buckstead for Child & Family Center, Holly Hanlin for Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita, Laura Chesler for Soroptimist of Valencia, Debbie Burkhart for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary, Courtney White for the Center for Women and Newborns and stylist Susan Beesley.

Each model wore an ensemble from the following local shops: HazelsBagsz & Apparel, In Good Company, Propinquities, Strawberry & Fig, Wen & Pea Clothing Boutique and White House Black Market.

Marlee Lauffer, President of thehHenry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation speaks before the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Models walked all across the room, strutting, twirling, letting attendees feel the clothes and waving to familiar faces. For most, this was their first time modeling.

Janine Jones was the fashion show mistress of ceremonies, narrating the entire fashion show.

Jones shared each model’s involvement and part in the SCV, while shouting out compliments like “that is your color!” and “look at that strut girl!”

Laura Chesler, right, models fashions during the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Audience members applauded each model as they entered and exited.

“It is a great community and I’ve loved everything that I’ve been part of here and particularly involved with the hospital,” said Lauffer. “I want to greatly thank all of you who have been supportive of our Center for Women and Newborns.”