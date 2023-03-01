LASD: Saugus home fire was accidental in nature 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters respond to a two-story, single-family dwelling structure fire on Tuesday night in Saugus. Trevor Morgan/The Signal
By Jose Herrera and Trevor Morgan 

Detectives confirmed Wednesday that the home fire in Saugus that occurred Tuesday night was being treated as an accident and no crime was committed. 

According to Detective Valencia, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Explosives Detail, after interviewing neighbors and completing their investigation, the fire was caused by accident. She added that a resident of the home caused the fire, but no crime was committed.  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the structure fire on the 21100 block of Cedarfalls Drive in Saugus at approximately 9:07 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters called knockdown of the fire at approximately 9:41 p.m. 

Fire Department officials reported an attic fire on a two-story, single-family dwelling. On-scene reports indicated there was extensive damage to the home — with heavy damage to the first and second floors, and the garage, too. 

Inside the structure it was burnt black, and the last remaining bit of smoke could be seen through the holes in the roof. Fire Department officials confirmed there was no transport as a result of the incident and no injuries.  

