New learning and development networking group announced

Logix Federal Credit Union and Newleaf Training and Development are launching a networking and professional group for those working in the learning and development field. 

The group is open to learning and development professionals who either work or live in the Santa Clarita Valley. 

Meetings will be held at the Logix Federal Credit Union headquarters, 27918 Franklin Parkway, Valencia, on the fourth Friday of every month, except November and December, between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no charge to attend. 

The focus of each meeting will be to share learning and development best practices and grow your professional network. 

To RSVP or receive more information, contact Sandra Trudeau, vice president of learning and development for Logix, at [email protected], or Paul Butler of Newleaf at [email protected] 

