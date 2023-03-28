NWS: Rain, cold temperatures expected this week 

The National Weather Service is forecasting more rain this week, but meteorologists with its Oxnard Station say it will most likely be much milder than the last storm.

Rain totals are expected to be one-half to a full inch of rain in the valleys, while the hills and mountains are expected to see 1 to 2 inches. However, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We’re expecting this storm to be much milder than the last one,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist at NWS’ Oxnard station. “Plus there’s a chance for thunderstorms in this one, so that would be probably one of the most impactful things we might see. But… it’s expected to be much, much more on the mild side for the Santa Clarita area.”

The rain is expected to arrive in the SCV on Tuesday, with scattered showers into Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow levels are expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday to between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, which Schoenfeld said could mean more snow for the Tejon Pass and Interstate 5 corridor.

“We are expecting there to be a decent chance of around an inch of snow at the Grapevine Pass. Nothing huge but definitely expecting some snowfall there,” said Schoenfeld.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach 67 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and drop down to 46 degrees at night. Temperatures are expected to reach their lowest this week on Wednesday and Thursday night, 41 and 40 degrees, respectively.