Off-duty deputy involved in fight to prevent vehicle theft 

An off-duty Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was involved in a fight with an individual outside the Egg Plantation to prevent a vehicle theft Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, confirmed an off-duty deputy got into a fight in the 24400 block of North Walnut Street in Santa Clarita with an individual who attempted to steal a vehicle.

Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the agency received a call for a medical emergency at that location at approximately 12:45 p.m. and emergency personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 12:49 p.m.

He confirmed the incident involved the SCV Sheriff’s Station, but there was no further information. He confirmed there were no injuries or transport due to the incident.