Old Orchard Elementary on lockdown as deputies search for suspect 

UPDATED at 2:34 p.m.

Old Orchard Elementary School was placed on a hard lockdown Monday afternoon as deputies searched for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga also said Placerita Junior High School was on a soft lockdown.

“Deputies, along with the help of LASD Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot, along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Newhall,” Arriaga said in a written statement. “A containment has been set up while deputies continue to search for the suspect. As a precaution, Placerita Junior High School and Old Orchard Elementary were also placed on a lockdown.”

Deputies’ pursuit of the suspect led through the Valencia neighborhood west of Old Orchard Elementary, then along the South Fork of the Santa Clara River toward the Vista Valencia Golf Course and ultimately to Oak Vale Drive, as of the time of this story’s publication, according to L.A. County radio dispatch traffic.

Sheriff’s deputies established a containment in the area of Oak Vale Drive and Tournament Road as they searched for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot Monday. Video by Chris Torres/The Signal

Earlier dispatch radio traffic indicated deputies began pursuing the suspect on foot near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wheeler Road, but he eluded capture.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a black and gray flannel shirt, with a light-colored undershirt and baggy blue jeans.

Radio traffic also reported that he was seen heading into the South Fork of the Santa Clara River. Arriaga said he was last seen near the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Deputies set up a containment in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.