One person ejected from vehicle following I-5 crash 

One person was reported to have been ejected from a vehicle following a traffic collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue on Sunday, according to Officer Patrick Kimball with the California Highway Patrol.

Kimball said there was a report of a gray SUV that had overturned at 1:15 p.m. following a collision with a white Toyota 4-Runner. The gray SUV had reportedly ejected a passenger and came to a rest in the No. 1 lane, which was temporarily closed.

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said a person was transported from the scene. Initial reports indicated that it may have been a child who was ejected from the vehicle. However, this is unconfirmed, at the time of this publication.

All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m.