One person ejected from vehicle following I-5 crash 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
One person was reported to have been ejected from a vehicle following a traffic collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue on Sunday, according to Officer Patrick Kimball with the California Highway Patrol. 

Kimball said there was a report of a gray SUV that had overturned at 1:15 p.m. following a collision with a white Toyota 4-Runner. The gray SUV had reportedly ejected a passenger and came to a rest in the No. 1 lane, which was temporarily closed.  

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said a person was transported from the scene. Initial reports indicated that it may have been a child who was ejected from the vehicle. However, this is unconfirmed, at the time of this publication.  

All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m.    

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

