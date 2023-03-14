One taken to hospital after Highway 14 crash 

A vehicle crashed into an embankment on the right shoulder of Highway 14, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol officials.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:27 p.m. to a crash on the northbound side of Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Fire officials arrived on the scene at 12:32 p.m., he said. The person was taken to hospital at 12:48 p.m.

“(The) driver was transported to Henry Mayo with unknown injuries,” according to a text from Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP office.

The status of the patient and the extent of their injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.