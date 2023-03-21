Riverbed fire prompts Fire Department response 

A fire in the Santa Clara riverbed near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard on Monday grew to 100 by 100 feet before being contained, according to dispatchers with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. and that firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:30. Sanchez said it began as a 50-foot by 50-foot spot fire but an update provided by Geric Hizon, dispatcher for the Fire Department, said it had doubled in size by 6:15 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m. firefighters had contained the fire but had still not knocked it down due to the thick brush in the river bottom, according to Hizon. He added that no structures were threatened and that no one was injured.