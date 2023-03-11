Robert Lamoureux | Does my pool pump have a mind of its own?

Question: Robert, about 10-months ago, my sister and I purchased a pool home. Due to economics, we do all of the work that we are able to, ourselves. This does include us cleaning and caring for our pool, ourselves.

So far so good, but we’ve come across an issue that we cannot explain – our pool motor will randomly turn itself on, runs for a while, then turns off. Given that we’ve read many of your articles, which have helped us on many home projects, we’d like to see if you can explain this. Is this normal or do we possibly have an electrical issue?

— Christina H.

Answer: Christina, I can help with this. It sounds like you have a high-end pool pump motor which has a thermostat in it, or an automated system of some sort. With these, they detect when temps drop to or below freezing such as our recent weather, and turn the motor on so as to prevent the lines from freezing.

This equipment is doing exactly what it was designed for, to protect the underground lines from freezing and breaking. You’ve got a great system in place — let it all do its intended job and don’t worry.

Good luck with the rest of your home projects. I’m happy to know that the articles are helping you and your sister. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].