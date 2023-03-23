Saugus High Marching Centurions host Tacos and Salsa Night

Members of the Saugus High School marching band perform their routine during RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament, at the Valencia High School football field on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Saugus High Marching Centurions are spicing things up a bit by hosting a Tacos and Salsa Night at D’Willfri Dance Art and Entertainment Studio on Saturday night. 

The Saugus High salsa band will be performing to raise funds for the band and color guard, and for the band’s trip to Washington, D.C., in May to march in the Memorial Day Parade at the White House. 

The award-winning band will be performing with dance instruction and tacos included in the price of admission. 

Tickets are $30 per person or $45 per couple. A DJ, in addition to the Saugus High salsa band, will provide music for dance instruction. Lovely Taco will be providing the food and Reyes Winery will be providing additional beverages. 

D’Willfri Dance Art and Entertainment Studio is located at 28684 The Old Road, Valencia, and the performance starts at 7 p.m. 

Email [email protected] for more information. 

