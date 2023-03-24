Saugus High School on soft lockdown 

Saugus High School was placed on a soft lockdown in response to a report of a gunshot victim on Friday afternoon, but after deputies searched the campus, no evidence was found that a shooting had occurred, according to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic and reports from the scene.

At 1:23 p.m. a report was received of a gunshot wound victim at Saugus High School, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic. According to reports from the scene, after the campus search had been under way for some time, deputies on the scene alerted concerned parents outside the school that the call was likely “a prank call.”

Chris Torres/The Signal

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 21900 block of Centurion Way at 1:23 in regards to a gunshot wound victim. They arrived on the scene at 1:30 p.m.

Munoz said that no victim had been located, but Fire remained staged on campus as a precaution. Munoz later confirmed that no transports had occurred and no victims were treated on the scene.

A loudspeaker announcement on the school system said the lockdown was a soft lockdown and no barricade was necessary, according to reports from the scene.

Chris Torres/The Signal

Deputies went from building to building, clearing the campus.

There is currently no suspect information and description, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic.

Rosedell Elementary School was also placed on a soft lockdown, according to a school official.

SCV Sheriff’s Capt. Justin Diez arrived on the scene at 2:06 p.m. and entered the school.

Chris Torres/The Signal

Ron and Denise Marome’s oldest son, now 19, was a student at Saugus when the 2019 school shooting occurred. Their youngest, 16, was in the school as it was under a soft lockdown.

“It’s not OK, I don’t know what happened to our society that they think this OK,” said Ron. “The good news is we live in Santa Clarita and every fifth person that lives here is either a cop or a fireman. Everybody shows up quick.”

“It’s kind of hard for me to talk, I don’t know what to say. Something needs to be done to these people that are calling in and there’s like three schools, supposedly now,” said Denise, distraught and speaking through tears. “I’m so thankful for them all (law enforcement) they’re doing their job and they’re doing it well.”

A representative on behalf of the William S. Hart Union High School District addressed a group of approximately 40 parents, telling them that all of the kids were safe and that the Sheriff’s Department had not found anything in the regards to the report.

Reports of several similar calls across the county were reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said the representative.

Saugus students would be released at the end of the school day as normal, parents were told. Students would not have to be checked out, but could rather walk out.

The situation was declared code 4 or “all clear” at 2:19 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Trevor Morgan, Perry Smith and Christopher Torres.