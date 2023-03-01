SCV photographer earns master of photography from PPA

News release

Santa Clarita Valley resident Kevin Karzin has earned the master of photography degree from Professional Photographers of America. The degree was presented to Karzin by PPA President Jeffery Dachowski at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, held in Nashville on Jan. 23.

The master of photography degree means Karzin has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. He has been awarded this degree in recognition of his superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education and service to the profession, according to a prepared statement. In 2023, Karzin was one of only 112 recipients.

Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1968, PPA helps 34,000 photo professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

Karzin was a photographer for The Signal from 1984 to 1998, then for the Associated Press in Los Angeles from 1998 to 2002.