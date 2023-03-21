SCV Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Happy Feet’ concert set for May 20

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is planning to present its concert entitled “Happy Feet” on May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

The orchestra is a performing arts nonprofit with a mix of volunteer and professional musicians that has two orchestral performances a year.

This organization started as Mission Orchestra in fall 2021. The orchestra was rebranded in late 2022.

The organization is dedicated to providing a place where musicians can use their talents, along with bringing beautiful orchestrations to the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is to “enhance the musical fabric of the Santa Clarita Valley by providing high-quality music opportunities for instrumentalists and performances for residents of all ages while educating the public on the importance of the arts,” according to the orchestra website.

The orchestra is led by prize-winning conductor and award-winning teacher Brian Stone, who has worked both on the opera stage and in the opera pit with professional orchestras around the globe.

Tickets ($15-$30) can be found at www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org/event-details-registration/happy-feet.