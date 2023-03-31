SCV Water to host small-space landscape workshop

News release

Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? You can learn how to start your garden in a small space, be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio, in the SCV Water Agency’s free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Small Space Gardening, on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.

The class will demonstrate ways to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers in small patches of soil and containers. Register to learn from Stephen Williams, a professor and horticulturist, about why growing your own edible garden is doable and water-wise.

“Oftentimes, people without a traditional yard feel that they can’t have a garden,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co., said in a statement released by the water agency. “Balconies, patios and micro yards are all viable gardens.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Small Space Gardening Landscape Workshop or to see the 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.