Senior Center to host lunch for vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and all Vietnam veterans and Vietnam-era veterans are invited to a free lunch at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

Awards, prizes, drawings and entertainment will be provided as well during the event starting at 11:30 a.m. at the SCV Center Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is an observance that honors those who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. On March 29, 1973, the final combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355, American Legion Post 507, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6885 and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative are coordinating the event with the SCV Senior Center.

Tickets can be reserved at bit.ly/3Z1kARZ.