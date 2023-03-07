Sierra Vista Junior High School student transported to nearby hospital 

A Sierra Vista Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital Monday afternoon due to a medical emergency, according to emergency personnel.

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the agency received a call regarding a medical emergency on the 19400 block of Stillmore Street in Canyon Country. According to Sanchez, one person was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed the incident occurred at Sierra Vista Junior High School. Deputies arrived at the scene and attempted to determine whether an unknown substance was ingested or if the student was suffering a medical emergency, she wrote in a statement to The Signal.

The student was transported to a local hospital pending further medical evaluation, she added.