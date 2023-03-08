Slater’s 50/50 hosts fundraiser for American Cancer Society

News release

For three days, March 15, 16 and 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), Slater’s 50/50 is supporting Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society with a fundraiser.

When you dine inside or on the patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the three days of this fundraiser, mention that you are there to support the American Cancer Society, and Slater’s 50/50 will donate 15% of your total, including food, beverages and alcohol.

Slater’s 50/50 is located at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd.

“Cirque De Cure” is the theme for this year’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life, celebrating the 25th annual Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, taking place May 6 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

For more information about the event, go to www.SCVRelay.org.