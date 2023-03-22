Spring brings showers to SCV  

A couple huddles under an umbrella as heavy rain falls on the Best Buy parking lot in Saugus on Tuesday, 032123.
A couple huddles under an umbrella as heavy rain falls on the Best Buy parking lot in Saugus on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
The first day of spring stayed true to the saying and brought showers to the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday that have a chance of continuing into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

According to the National Weather Service’s website, SCV is under a flood watch from Tuesday at 5 a.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m. and a wind advisory until Tuesday at 11 p.m. 

A couple reacts as they step into a puddle in a flooded parking lot in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 032123.
A couple reacts as they step into a puddle in a flooded parking lot in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita’s forecast, according to the NWS, was as follows as of Tuesday afternoon: 

  • Tuesday afternoon – 100% chance of rain, a high nearing 56 degrees, a south wind around 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. 
  • Tuesday night – 100% chance of rain, a low around 40 degrees, southwest wind 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. 
  • Wednesday – 70% chance of rain, rain likely before 11 a.m., a high nearing 51 degrees, southwest wind 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. 
  • Wednesday night – 20% chance of rain before 11 p.m., a low around 42 degrees, west wind 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. 

According to Carol Smith, a meteorologist for the NWS, there is a slight chance that SCV will experience thunderstorms, lightning and hail.  

“It’s just a full-on upper-level low-pressure system that’s moving to the area,” said Smith about the cause of the storm.  

Smith said that this is a late-season storm, but the wet season extends until the end of March.

A child splashes in a puddle as she steps out of a car in a flooded parking lot in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 032123.
A child splashes in a puddle as she steps out of a car in a flooded parking lot in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

