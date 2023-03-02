Stumbling suspect arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 31-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies after stumbling out of his vehicle on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday at 26409 Sierra Highway, a driver of a white Ford Mustang stumbled out of his vehicle as he exited his parked car at the gas station.

Deputies arrived on the scene and detained the man who matched the suspect’s description.

“Deputies found a knife with a fixed blade and metal knuckles during a search of the male,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “During a search of his vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia, a cylinder case containing methamphetamine, and a cylinder case containing fentanyl.”

The man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of possession of a dirk/dagger, possession of metal knuckles, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

He was later released on bond.