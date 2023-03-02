Stumbling suspect arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 31-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies after stumbling out of his vehicle on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday at 26409 Sierra Highway, a driver of a white Ford Mustang stumbled out of his vehicle as he exited his parked car at the gas station.  

Deputies arrived on the scene and detained the man who matched the suspect’s description.  

“Deputies found a knife with a fixed blade and metal knuckles during a search of the male,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “During a search of his vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia, a cylinder case containing methamphetamine, and a cylinder case containing fentanyl.”  

The man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of possession of a dirk/dagger, possession of metal knuckles, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. 

He was later released on bond.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS