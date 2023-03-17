Things to do: Santa Clarita’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations 

Across the world, people will be wearing green and enjoying Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, celebrated on March 17 marking the death anniversary of patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.

Saint Patrick lived during the fifth century, becoming a slave at 16 before earning the title of national apostle of Ireland and credited as the one who brought Christianity to the nation.

The Santa Clarita Valley is not one to be exempt from this celebration and local venues are scheduled to offer many local means of celebrating the famous green holiday.

Here are some of the local options:

Maginns Irish Pub

“Traditionally in Ireland, it was celebrated a little bit different,” said Ryan Maginns, owner of Maginns Irish Pub in Old Town Newhall. “It was a little more low-key and since it went to America, we put our own spin on it with things like corned beef and cabbage and green beer and things of that nature, so it’s turned into a celebration for everybody, and all-around celebration of the Irish American culture.”

The genuine Irish pub in the heart of Newhall, Maginns Irish Pub, will be celebrating on Friday indoors by a $50 minimum reservation only. The four seating times are as follows: 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. This reserved Irish celebration guarantees a seat with no overcrowding.

During these times, no reservation is needed to attend on the extended patio featuring live music and festivities.

After 11 p.m., open seating will open up indoors.

The menu will include corned beef and cabbage. Message [email protected] or call 661-476-5168 to make a reservation.

Maggins Irish Pub is located at 24480 Main St., Suite 140.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3FsKx6d.

Pocock Brewing Company

Live music from The Fenians, The Darryls and The Griswolds will be performed all day at Pocock Brewing for their Irish Fest on Saturday, 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. The celebration is free and open to all ages.

“It’s the time for everybody to let their hair down a little bit and welcome in spring,” said owner Todd Tisdell.

The Fenians have been performing around the world for more than 30 years, transplanted from Ireland.

A special and exclusive Irish menu featuring Irish beers is set to be served. Souvenir glasses will be available for purchase.

Pocock Brewing is located at 24907 Ave Tibbitts B, Valencia.

For more information visit, bit.ly/3yFSfWV or call 661-755-4899.

Le Chêne French Cuisine

The French are celebrating the Irish holiday on Friday with a genuine Irish bagpiper and traditional Irish food, Le Chêne-style.

The following specials will be served: Corned beef and cabbage (with soup or salad) in the dining room for $35 or $28 in the bar excluding the soup or salad option and lamb stew with soup or salad for $35 in the dining room. Le Chêne’s regular dinner menu will be served as well.

“It’s a fun day,” said owner Joan Alonso. “We’re doing corned beef and cabbage and it’s a fun dish, people have been enjoying it for many years.”

Le Chêne French Cuisine is located at 12625 Sierra Highway and open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on St. Patrick’s Day at Le Chene 2023, visit bit.ly/3mULa1Y or call 661-251-4315.

Egg Plantation

The annual St Paddy’s Party at The Egg Plantation continues on Friday with live music by the band Irish Dreams and Irish dancers.

The party is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., open to anyone wishing to attend.

On the menu is corned beef and cabbage, Guinness on tap and other special menu items.

Egg Plantation is located at 24415 Walnut St., Newhall.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3JMlgGC or call 661-255- 8222.