Truck launches into auto dealership, damages vehicles 

A pickup truck hit a will near the intersection of Carl Court and Newhall Avenue and went airborne, then crashed into vehicles on the lot of Mountain Motors on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m., according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Screenshot

Peters said there were no injuries and that the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station called them off after approximately five minutes.

The truck damaged several vehicles on the lot. The entire scene was cleaned up by the next day.

Sgt. Cabrera, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, was unable to confirm whether any arrests were made in connection with the incident and could not provide additional details.