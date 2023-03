A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country on Friday morning resulted in one rollover, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Soledad Canyon Road and Rainbow Glen Drive at 10:23 a.m.

The collision involved two vehicles with one rolled over, according to Munoz.

No persons were trapped and no injuries were sustained.

The scene was closed at 10:39 a.m.