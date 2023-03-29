U.S. Navy Sea Chanters put on a show at COC

The U.S. Navy Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the nation’s naval force, held a performance last week at the College of the Canyon’s Performing Arts Center. The chorus is currently on a national tour, but typically performs year-round in the Washington, D.C., area for the president and other prominent dignitaries. The ensemble, according to the U.S. Navy’s website, “performs a variety of music including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway and contemporary music.” The chorus was formed in 1956 and expanded to add women to its ranks in 1980.

N.A. Buttram and the The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform “I Lived” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform an Irish traditional folk song entitled “If I were a Blackbird” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal