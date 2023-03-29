U.S. Navy Sea Chanters put on a show at COC

R.C. Connelly , left, and the The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform "Listen to the Music" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The U.S. Navy Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the nation’s naval force, held a performance last week at the College of the Canyon’s Performing Arts Center. The chorus is currently on a national tour, but typically performs year-round in the Washington, D.C., area for the president and other prominent dignitaries. The ensemble, according to the U.S. Navy’s website, “performs a variety of music including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway and contemporary music.” The chorus was formed in 1956 and expanded to add women to its ranks in 1980.

N.A. Buttram and the The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform “I Lived” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform an Irish traditional folk song entitled “If I were a Blackbird” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform an old sailor’s sea shanty entitled “Christmas at Sea” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform a Brazilian song “Mas Que Nada” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia as part of the 2023 Sea Chanters National Tour on Tuesday, 032123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS