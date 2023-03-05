Vehicle fully engulfed in flames  

One vehicle was fully engulfed in a fire in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters received a call from the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office in regards to a vehicle fire.  

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:21 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:33 p.m.  

“The vehicle was fully engulfed,” said Rangel. There was no spread to the surrounding brush. 

Firefighters declared knock-down at 1:57 p.m.  

