Why brands shouldn’t ignore micro influencers?

In today’s social media-driven world, influencer marketing has become an essential part of any brand’s marketing strategy. Influencers have the power to sway their followers’ opinions and purchasing decisions, making them valuable assets for companies looking to promote their products or services. While macro-influencers, who have hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers, are often the first choice for brands, they are not the only option. Micro-influencers, who have smaller but highly engaged followings, can be just as effective, if not more so, than their larger counterparts.

Brands are increasingly turning to micro-influencers as a way to promote their products and services.on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram or YouTube. The smaller number of followers makes them ideal for companies looking to reach a more niche audience with their messaging. Find out more about the benefits of collaborating with micro-influencers in this article:

What are micro-influencers?

Micro-influencers are social media creators who typically have between 1,000 and 100,000 followers, although this number can vary depending on the industry and platform. These individuals are often experts in a particular niche or industry, and their followers trust their opinions and recommendations. They create content that is authentic and relatable, which helps to build a loyal community around their brand. Because micro-influencers have a smaller following, they are often able to engage with their followers on a more personal level, making them an attractive option for brands looking to build relationships with their customers.

Yasmine Camilla is an up-and-coming influencer in the realms of parenting, fashion, and lifestyle. With a focus on reducing waste, working less, and traveling more, Yasmine has garnered a sizable and devoted audience on both Instagram and TikTok.

On TikTok, where she goes by the handle “Yasmine Talks Money,” she has amassed over one million likes for sharing her savvy tips on managing finances and encouraging others to strive for financial independence.

Moreover, Yasmine uses her social media presence to advocate for body positivity, utilizing her platform to promote self-love and empowerment.

Another example of a successful micro-influencer is Becca (Glow up with Becca), who utilizes her platform to promote a well-rounded lifestyle centered around exercise, nutrition, and healthy habits.

Her Instagram account boasts an abundance of expert advice and recommendations for leading a healthier life or marathon training plans.

If you are unsure how to find the influencer who best fits your brand’s voice, there are many influencer marketing services out there meant to help you exactly with that.

1.Cost-effectiveness

Compared to celebrity influencers, micro-influencers are relatively inexpensive, allowing brands to get more bang for their buck.

While large influencers may have a wider reach, they also tend to charge more for their services. Micro-influencers, on the other hand, may be willing to work for lower fees, or even in exchange for products or services. This can be particularly valuable for smaller brands with limited marketing budgets.

In addition to being more affordable, they can also provide a higher return on investment for brands. This is because they often have a more engaged and loyal following than larger influencers. Micro-influencers are seen as more authentic and relatable, which can lead to higher levels of trust and engagement with their followers.

Engagement rates for influencers with fewer than 1,000 followers are as high as 85%, while engagement rates for influencers with over 100,000 followers are around 2.4%. This means that brands can often achieve higher levels of engagement with their target audience by working with micro-influencers, despite the lower cost.

2. Authenticity

Partnering with influencers who have a highly engaged and loyal following can bring authenticity to brands in various ways, as they are often viewed as more authentic and relatable by their followers compared to celebrity influencers.

Having a more niche following makes their recommendations and endorsements more credible and genuine. For instance, an influencer specializing in vegan food can promote plant-based products more authentically than a larger influencer without a specific focus.

Micro-influencers often adopt a more personal and authentic approach to content creation. They may create unpolished and raw content, which can be perceived as more authentic and genuine by their followers. This can foster a personal and relatable connection between the influencer and their audience, which can enhance the brand’s authenticity.

A collaboration with these content creators can create a diverse and authentic representation of the brand, ensuring that the brand’s message is reaching a broader audience and resonating with different consumers. This can ultimately result in increased engagement and authenticity.

3. Increased Reach

Partnering with micro-influencers can help brands reach a larger audience despite the smaller size of their following. This is because micro-influencers typically have a highly engaged and dedicated following that is interested in their particular area of expertise, whether it’s beauty, fitness, or food.

When micro-influencers promote a brand or product, their followers are more likely to take notice and engage with the content. Additionally, micro-influencers are often more willing to collaborate with brands, which can allow for a larger number of influencers to be involved in a campaign.

Using hashtags and mentions in micro-influencer campaigns can also increase reach. By incorporating a specific hashtag or mentioning the brand in each post, the campaign can create a ripple effect that reaches the followers of each micro-influencer. This can lead to increased engagement and sharing of the content among their followers. Overall, working with micro-influencers can provide brands with increased reach and engagement, leading to a more effective influencer marketing campaign.

4. Higher Engagement Rates

When it comes to influencer marketing, partnering with micro-influencers can be beneficial for brands due to their typically higher engagement rates compared to celebrity influencers. The reason for this is that micro-influencers are often seen as more genuine and dependable by their followers. Their followers also tend to have a stronger relationship with them and feel more connected to their content, leading to higher levels of engagement.

Followers of micro-influencers often feel like they are part of a community and receive personalized recommendations from a trusted source, which can motivate them to engage with the content. They are more likely to take action, such as liking, commenting, or sharing a post, in response to a call to action. Having a smaller following than larger influencers means they can engage with their followers more easily and on a more personal level. They are also more likely to respond to comments and messages, which can create a stronger relationship between the influencer and their followers.

Another advantage of micro-influencers is that they usually have a more targeted following. They often specialize in a particular niche or industry, making their followers more interested in the products or services being promoted. This results in more active and engaged followers who are genuinely interested in the content being shared.

5. Greater Credibility

Micro-influencers are seen as more credible than celebrity influencers, as their followers tend to trust them more. On average, they have a much smaller following, meaning they are less likely to be bought or paid for their endorsements. This gives them a more genuine and authentic feel, which is more likely to resonate with their followers. Micro-influencers also tend to be more knowledgeable and passionate about their topics, making them more likely to be believed by their followers. This creates a higher level of trust and credibility for the brand, which can result in more sales.

Especially Gen Z, who dominates social media platforms, like TikTok, is known for being highly skeptical and discerning when it comes to advertising and marketing. As digital natives who have grown up with easy access to information and social media, they are adept at filtering out inauthentic or irrelevant content.

To engage with this generation effectively, brands must focus on building credibility and authenticity in their content. This means creating content that is relevant, informative, and transparent, while also being honest and genuine. Gen Z seeks content that reflects its values, such as diversity, inclusivity, and social responsibility, and they expect brands to be authentic and accountable.

6. Versatility and Flexibility

Collaborating with micro-influencers allows brands to enjoy greater flexibility and versatility in their influencer marketing strategies. Given that these creators usually charge lower fees and are more inclined to collaborate, brands can partner with a larger number of influencers to create a more varied and tailored campaign. By doing so, they can reach a broader audience and connect with diverse groups of consumers, ensuring that their message resonates with a wider range of people.

Successful collaborations between brands and micro-influencers

For health and wellness influencers, partnering with Headspace presents an excellent collaboration opportunity. The app, which is highly regarded in the wellness space, offers tools and resources for individuals to meditate, sleep, and unwind their minds, supporting a healthy and contented lifestyle.

Glossier differs from other beauty brands by engaging with small influencers daily, rather than just launching occasional influencer marketing campaigns. Through their smart marketing philosophy, they have created a large and highly devoted community.

Daniel Wellington has a simple strategy, which involves offering watches or other incentives to influencers who post sponsored content promoting the brand on Instagram. In addition to this, they also hold a daily #DWPickoftheDay contest, which encourages influencers to create unique content for a chance to be featured on Daniel Wellington’s official account.

ASOS Insiders promote the brand’s products by sharing photos of themselves using the product, along with the product code in the image caption. To collaborate with ASOS, the most effective way is to share content featuring the brand using the hashtag #ASSEENONME.

#SephoraSquad is one of the largest social media campaigns, launched by Sephora to transform their fans into brand ambassadors. As part of the campaign, micro-influencers are given early access to new Sephora products to try out and review on their social media accounts.

Sephora frequently employs influencer marketing campaigns to expand its reach and showcase its brand culture to a wider audience.

Adidas, one of the world’s biggest brands, has mastered the art of leveraging social media to its advantage. The brand is renowned for its highly successful influencer marketing campaigns and what’s interesting is that Adidas achieves equally impressive results by engaging celebrities,macro-influencers, and small-scale content creators on TikTok and other platforms.

Coca-Cola has recognized the importance of micro-influencers and their engaged audiences and has actively utilized their influence to reach young audiences. The famous brand collaborates with bloggers from various niches, particularly those in the travel and lifestyle fields, and encourages them to share their inspiring and positive content using the hashtag #cokeambassador.

How can brands partner up with micro-influencers?

Host Contests and Giveaways: Giveaways and contests are an excellent way to drive engagement and help to build awareness for the brand and when an influencer with a small but engaging audience is involved, reaching potential customers can be just one click away.

Offer Discounts: Offering discounts to their micro influencers’ followers can create a sense of loyalty and encourage people to follow the influencer and take advantage of the brand’s offer.

Provide Samples and Giveaways: Brands can provide samples and giveaways to micro-influencers to test, review, and share with their followers. This can be an effective way to increase brand awareness and reach a wider audience.

Create Sponsored Content: To create sponsored content with micro-influencers, brands can begin by identifying suitable micro-influencers who have a relevant and engaged audience that aligns with their target market. They can then reach out to the influencers with a proposal for collaboration, outlining the scope of the project and the compensation that will be offered.

Both parties should work together to develop the sponsored content, ensuring that it aligns with the influencer’s personal brand and style, while also effectively promoting the brand’s product or service. The content can take various forms, such as a product review, unboxing, tutorial, or social media post, depending on the brand’s marketing objectives and the influencer’s strengths.

Host Events: Hosting events can be an effective way for brands to partner up with the right influencer and achieve their marketing goals. Events provide a unique opportunity for influencers to interact with their audience in person, allowing brands to see how the influencer engages with their followers and how their audience responds to their content. Here are a few ways hosting events can help brands find and partner up with the right influencer:

Audience Analysis: brands can analyze the demographics of the attendees, giving them a better understanding of the audience they are trying to reach and they can also observe which influencers the attendees are engaging with and how they are interacting with them.

Authenticity Check: Brands can also assess an influencer’s authenticity and how well they align with the brand’s values at this event, virtual or not. By observing how the creator interacts with the audience, they can get a better sense of the influencer’s personality and whether they are genuine in their interactions.

To sum up

Micro-influencers have proven to be a valuable asset to brands in today’s digital marketing landscape, taking center stage with their highly engaged and loyal audiences. They offer a cost-effective way for brands to reach niche audiences and establish a more genuine connection with their consumers.

Their ability to create more authentic content that resonates with their followers, who trust their recommendations and opinions, can contribute to higher conversion rates and increased brand awareness for businesses.