Zonta offers Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarships

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarships to help mature women over 40 achieve independence following a life-altering event. Scholarships range in amounts necessary to cover part, or all, of career and technical training or educational degrees.

Wrage was a dedicated and beloved Zontian, mother and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change for her, according to a statement released by Zonta. She applied for and, after a rigorous nine-month course, fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Two years later, Wrage was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death, she helped plan a fund that would assist other mature women through challenges such as those she faced.

Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided more than 50 women with scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,000.

Applications are available at www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund and are due March 30. The documents can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed/postmarked by the due date to Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, 23742 Lyons Ave., No. 220117, Newhall, CA 91322.