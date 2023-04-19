53-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear  

A 53-year-old Long Beach resident was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the 53-year-old woman was driving a Ford Ranger on Pico Canyon Road at Marriot Way when she collided with another vehicle.

“No injuries were sustained by any person from the crash,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.

The woman was arrested by CHP Newhall officers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“While on scene, (the woman) threatened to harm the other individual involved in the crash, along with witnesses and emergency personnel,” wrote Greengard.

The woman was arrested at 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear.” Her bail was set at $50,000.