60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of fentanyl and fraudulent ID card

A 60-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of a fraudulent identification card and a controlled substance on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a Gorman deputy was patrolling the area near Highway 138 and 230th Street West and observed a man, who, the deputy was aware, had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The man was detained immediately, according to Arriaga.

“A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of a piece of plastic containing fentanyl on his person,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “A search of the suspect’s wallet resulted in the recovery of a fraudulent identification card.”

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of possession of a fraudulent identification card and possession of a controlled substance, along with his warrant.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.