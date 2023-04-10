Attic fire prompts response from Fire Department 

An attic fire on the 26100 block of North Abdale Street prompted a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Sunday.

The owner of the home, who only agreed to use his first name, said he initially heard “little cracking sounds” coming from an attic vent in his single-family home. He went outside to investigate the noise and saw fire in the vent.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters knockdown an attic fire at a single-story residence on the 26100 block of Abdale Street in Canyon Country, Calif., on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I’m glad I caught it when I did, before my fire detectors got it, because it could have been a lot worse,” said Edgar, the homeowner.

Edgar immediately called 9-1-1 and attempted to put out the flame with a fire extinguisher, to no avail. However, he said the Fire Department was at his home within just a couple of minutes and firefighters were able to minimize the damage.

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department, said firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:23 p.m. and officially knocked the fire down 20 minutes later.

There were no reported injuries.

