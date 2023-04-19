AYSO Region 678 to offer free adaptive soccer program

News release

AYSO Region 678 in Valencia plans to offer a free adaptive soccer program in the fall. The Region 678 board recently voted to make the EPIC Program free to all participants for the upcoming season.

AYSO has just rebranded its VIP Program to EPIC, standing for Everyone Plays In our Community. The EPIC Program celebrates the capabilities of players with intellectual or physical challenges and meets players where they are at.

“Region 678 is excited to welcome players from Santa Clarita and beyond that would not normally participate in youth sports,” the organization said in a prepared statement.

Registration is now open at www.ayso678.org. Questions or inquiries can be emailed to [email protected]