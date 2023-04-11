Boys & Girls Club’s STEM program visits production line  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club’s STEM program recently took a tour of DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch facility and had the opportunity to participate in a simulation, including a quality control test, as they learned about the career opportunities in fields involving science, technology, engineering and math.

“The Boys & Girls STEM program is an incredibly important initiative that provides young people with access to educational opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said a prepared statement released by the club. “The program helps to equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s increasingly technological and complex world. Through hands-on activities and mentorship, the Boys & Girls Club STEM program helps young people develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, as well as a love of learning that can last a lifetime.”

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the projected job growth in STEM fields is far ahead of the projected workforce.

The visiting club members witnessed the beverage manufacturer’s production lines and experienced the canning process from depalletizing the empty cans all the way through to wrapping a pallet of finished goods. Stepping into the shoes of quality technicians, students performed a mock quality test and ended their tour with an up-close look at the robogrip, palletizer and shrink wrapper.

“These students could be future DrinkPAK employees with the next industry-changing idea. We hope by providing hands-on learning with real-world applications, we inspire careers in STEM,” DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena said in the statement released by the club.

Following the tour, the Boys and Girls of Santa Clarita Valley was awarded $10,000 from DrinkPAK to support and expand STEM programming to all five of its club locations, impacting 500 local children and teens, the statement said.

“Their contribution allows us to offer innovative educational opportunities to our members, inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem solvers,” Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys & Girls Club, said in the club’s release. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to take club members on a tour of their facility, giving them an up-close look at the cutting-edge technology and processes behind their products.”