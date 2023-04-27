Canyon Country man gets 14 years, 4 months for attempted murder 

Judge Michael Terrell sentenced a Canyon Country man to 14 years and four months in prison Thursday, following his March conviction by a jury on all six counts he was facing, including attempted murder.

A jury convicted David Charles, 61, on March 3 of two counts of attempted murder, as well injuring a spouse, mayhem, child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

His conviction stems from a Sept. 2, 2019, report of domestic violence in Canyon Country.

When Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Charles’ residence, he fled the scene with his teenage child in the car.

He led deputies on a pursuit that traveled the wrong way on Highway 14, where he crashed his car into several vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol officials who investigated the incident.

After Charles’ car was disabled by the collisions, he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of the freeway on foot, and was struck by a car.

The initial reports from the incident indicated that the child was not physically harmed in the crashes, and no other motorists reported significant injuries, per officials.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Cathy Lee out of the San Fernando branch of the DA’s office.