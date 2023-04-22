Car set ablaze following three-vehicle collision 

Oscar Sol / The Signal
A car became fully engulfed following a collision on The Old Road near the Highway 14 and Interstate 5 interchange on Friday night at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to command and control operators for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

California Highway Patrol officers, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and AMR responded to the crash and resulting fire.  

Three parties were reported to have exited the vehicle safely with no injuries. No one was transported as a result of the fire.   

Oscar Sol / The Signal
Oscar Sol / The Signal
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

