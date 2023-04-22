Car set ablaze following three-vehicle collision 

A car became fully engulfed following a collision on The Old Road near the Highway 14 and Interstate 5 interchange on Friday night at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to command and control operators for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and AMR responded to the crash and resulting fire.

Three parties were reported to have exited the vehicle safely with no injuries. No one was transported as a result of the fire.

Oscar Sol / The Signal