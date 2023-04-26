Championship Celebrations 

The 2023 championship Valencia High School boys' basketball team is honored by the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. Courtesy photo.
The governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District celebrated the achievements of two championship-winning teams from the district during the board’s meeting last week. The board saluted the Valencia High School boys’ basketball team, the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA champions and CIF State Division 4 champions, and the Hart High School girls’ soccer team, CIF Southern Section Division 2 champions and CIF State Southern California Regional Division 2 champions. Photos courtesy of the William S. Hart Union High School District. 

The 2023 championship Hart High School girls' soccer team is honored by the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. Courtesy photo.
