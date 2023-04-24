Changes continue, questions linger for Castaic district 

Castaic Union School District board members issued a statement at Thursday’s meeting assuring the community their decision to place former Superintendent Steve Doyle on administrative leave effective April 20 was not a disciplinary move in any way, amid the announcement of continued changes in the district’s leadership.

“With his resignation, many were surprised and were asking questions as to why he resigned,” said Castaic school board President John Richard. “We wanted to let you know from the board that with all of our employees, we respect his professional reputation and his right to privacy. So we will not be providing additional information about his decision.”

While Doyle tendered his resignation effective June 30, the board immediately moved to make Bob Brauneisen, the longtime principal of Castaic Middle School, acting superintendent, with the board approving his ability to sign checks and perform other superintendent roles, on Thursday. The board then decided to put Doyle on paid administrative leave effective Friday.

“This was not disciplinary in any way, to make that abundantly clear,” Richard said Thursday, reading a statement on behalf of the board. “Superintendent Steve Doyle did a great job for our district. He did exactly what he was hired for. He was kind and gracious and helped our district through some challenging times when he was here. We hope nothing but the best for him for whatever is before him in the future.”

The district also announced out of closed session Thursday a new acting superintendent of educational services, Stephanie Beach, who previously held the position of principal of Live Oak Elementary. Beach was named to the position currently held by Kim Tredick.

The announcement of Beach was the third of six reports out of closed session for the district, which immediately followed a report regarding an unnamed “district administrator.”

“The board took action to unanimously direct the superintendent to notify a district administrator of definite release from the administrative position affected June 30, 2023, and further pursuant to Education Code section 35031 that the employee not be reemployed at the expiration of the term on June 30, 2023,” according to the report read by Richard out of closed session.

“Ms. Beach has served during Ms. Tredick’s absence from the district and will become the assistant superintendent of Educational Services effective July 1, 2023,” according to an email Monday from Charmin Ortega, executive assistant to the superintendent.

Tredick joined the Castaic district from the Sulphur Springs Union School District in 2018 and has served in her current role since July 2020. A call to a number listed for her was not immediately returned.

Three of the six closed session reports involved Doyle.

In a series of announcements, the board formalized: its decision to accept Doyle’s resignation; the move to almost immediately place him on paid administrative leave until the end of the year; and then the move to name Brauneisen acting superintendent. The sixth report involved a student expulsion, which a board must review in accordance with state law.

District officials continued to decline to take calls from the media Monday regarding the situation surrounding its changing personnel, and the administrative position Richard referred to was not identified by the board or district officials.