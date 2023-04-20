City announces Cowboy Festival road closures and parking options

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is making its return in April after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is making its return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Old Town Newhall this weekend, and the city is asking residents to prepare for road closures around the event site and plan transportation accordingly for Saturday and Sunday.   

The 2023 Cowboy Festival, taking place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area. Partial closures of roads in the area began Wednesday for festival transportation and setup. The full closures below will be in place from Friday morning until Monday at 5 p.m.: 

• Main Street will be closed from the Roundabout to 8th Street. 

• Market Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Walnut Street. 

• 6th Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Newhall Avenue. 

Free parking for the Cowboy Festival will again be offered in the dirt lot located at the bend of 13th Street and Arch Street in Newhall. Guests will be able to take a free shuttle to and from the parking lot. Limited parking is also available in the city-owned parking structure on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, but shuttle service from the structure will not be available.  

Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the Cowboy Festival. Motorists are asked to be aware of road closures and allow for extra travel time through Old Town Newhall through the duration of the event.  

For more information regarding Cowboy Festival events, and to purchase tickets to special performances, visit CowboyFestival.org.   

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS