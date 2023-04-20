City announces Cowboy Festival road closures and parking options

News release

The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Old Town Newhall this weekend, and the city is asking residents to prepare for road closures around the event site and plan transportation accordingly for Saturday and Sunday.

The 2023 Cowboy Festival, taking place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area. Partial closures of roads in the area began Wednesday for festival transportation and setup. The full closures below will be in place from Friday morning until Monday at 5 p.m.:

• Main Street will be closed from the Roundabout to 8th Street.

• Market Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Walnut Street.

• 6th Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Newhall Avenue.

Free parking for the Cowboy Festival will again be offered in the dirt lot located at the bend of 13th Street and Arch Street in Newhall. Guests will be able to take a free shuttle to and from the parking lot. Limited parking is also available in the city-owned parking structure on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, but shuttle service from the structure will not be available.

Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the Cowboy Festival. Motorists are asked to be aware of road closures and allow for extra travel time through Old Town Newhall through the duration of the event.

For more information regarding Cowboy Festival events, and to purchase tickets to special performances, visit CowboyFestival.org.