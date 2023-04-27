COC Spring Star Party to return Friday

News release

The College of the Canyons Spring 2023 Star Party will return on Friday at the college’s Canyon Country campus.

Jennifer Burt, extreme precision radial velocity investigation scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will discuss how science and technology has enabled the discovery of hundreds of planets in her presentation, “The Sky’s the Limit: Expanding Our Understanding of Exoplanetary Systems From the Ground Up.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back the community to our spring Science Talk Star Party, a perennially popular event,” Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country campus, said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to hearing Dr. Jennifer Burt speak about her research on the fascinating topic of exoplanets.”

At JPL, Burt works with the Exoplanet Exploration Program Office to support the development of EPRV science capabilities to detect Earth-like planets orbiting sun-like stars.

The Star Party will feature the opportunity for participants to observe the night sky through telescopes with the help of local community astronomy clubs. The evening will also include science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as activity tables and demonstrations.

The COC Canyon Country campus will host its spring 2023 Star Party, a part of their Science Talks series, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the upper plaza between the new Don Takeda Science Center and Student Services & Learning Resources Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Spring 2023 Star Party, visit the Canyon Country campus webpage, www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/index.php.