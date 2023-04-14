Coco Moms to host ‘Birthing Justice’ film screening

News release

The public is invited to join Coco Moms of Santa Clarita at a “Birthing Justice” screening 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.

The “Birthing Justice” film highlights the experiences of Black women, their families, and caretakers and the adversity they face while in the process of delivering a baby with a surviving mother. This passion project believes that every mother deserves a beautiful birth story and provides direct attention to decreasing the mortality rate of Black infants and reshaping the narrative of a Black woman’s experience with childbirth, according to a statement released by Coco Moms.

Coco Moms’ mission makes a direct connection to the “Birthing Justice” documentary through advocacy and involvement surrounding local Black infant and maternal mortality initiatives, the release said.

“Furthermore, our partnership with Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital lends a helping hand by helping provide resources and insight to individuals giving birth in the Santa Clarita Valley,” the release said.

Coco Moms believes that “every birthing person from every walk of life deserves a good birthing experience to share with their village,” CoCo Moms board member Bash Dorsey said in the release.

The event will feature the screening and a rooftop reception and director’s panel discussion where questions can be asked. More information is available at www.birthingjustice.com.