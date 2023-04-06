College Briefs for April 6

Local student named to Bucknell University dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

The fall list includes Tia Gemechu, a biology major from Stevenson Ranch.

Paschia named to Pacific University dean’s list

Lucas Paschia of Santa Clarita has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions.

2 local students named to McNeese State University honor roll

The McNeese State University Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester has been announced. The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

Local students on the honor roll are Kaile Elizabeth Leilani Kukaua and Kiana L. Kukaua, both of Valencia.

2 SCV students earn academic honors at Benedictine College

Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended Dec. 12.

The dean’s list includes Bryan Barrera, of Canyon Country, and Jessica Ryan, of Newhall.

Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean’s list. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 794 made the dean’s list.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The has been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide.