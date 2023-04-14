Doyle resigns, Castaic school board appoints acting superintendent 

By Signal Staff

The Castaic Union School District board of trustees has named Bob Brauneisen as its acting superintendent after the resignation of Superintendent Steve Doyle, the district announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, we want to inform our school community that Superintendent Mr. Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year,” the district’s release said. “We are appreciative of his work in this difficult time when our students and families continue their efforts to adjust to in-person instruction following the pandemic.”

The release added: “Mr. Bob Brauneisen, longtime principal of Castaic Middle School and former principal of Northlake Hills Elementary School, will serve as acting superintendent.”

The school board held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a closed-session item, in which the board accepted Doyle’s resignation and named Brauneisen as the acting superintendent, according to board President John Richard.

Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Richard said he could not provide details for the reasons behind Doyle’s decision to resign, and that more details of how the district will move forward in naming a permanent superintendent are expected to be discussed at the board’s next meeting, scheduled Thursday.

“(Doyle) has been here for a while and he’s done a great job — he really helped our district out,” particularly with financial issues, Richard said.

Doyle, formerly the superintendent of Keppel Union School District, took over the Castaic superintendent role in 2016.

“It’s been a pretty tumultuous time the last three years now,” Richard said, referencing the challenges school districts, including Castaic, have had to deal with through the COVID-19 pandemic. “Superintendent Doyle was very kind and worked through all of that. So, I’m personally grateful for him.”

Richard said Doyle’s resignation was not for a specific reason. “He just thought it was time for a change.”

The district’s statement concluded: “The board of trustees is most grateful to our teachers, staff and administrators for their continued commitment and devotion to student learning and well-being. Castaic Union School District will have a strong finish to the 2022-2023 school year because of their dedication to our students.”