Education and Easter, a dream combination for the Kids Fair 

Christina Casas, a pediatrician for Daisy Pediatrics, had a vision of bringing more education to the Santa Clarita Valley community in regards to health. She wanted to do so in a fun way that could also engage kids.

Casas organized the Kids Fair of Santa Clarita with local vendors of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, combining her vision with the Easter holiday to make an educational and fun event.

Alyssa Yepez, 3, has her hair braided for Easter by Terrah Aldi of P&G Parties during the Kids Fair held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040823. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I thought we needed a fair that would actually show showcase health education and service vendors in our area and that’s kind of where the idea came about,” said Casas.

Local vendors filled The Centre as a way for attendees to learn more about their businesses while stamping away on attendees’ Easter egg find maps.

Sarah Aragon,6, counts her Easter eggs gathered during the Kids Fair held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040823. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I saw that they’re gonna have a couple of vendors kind of cater to kids,” said attendee Jezzebelle Nguyen, “and so I thought it would be a good opportunity and see what local vendors are out here that I could support and then do something fun for my son.”

Once attendees received every stamp they needed, they were able to turn in their maps as a ticket to the raffle for a variety of prizes.

Melissa Murillo, left, and Nora Saffell decorate a balloon Easter bunny at the “Par-Tea with Nora” booth during the Kids Fair held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040823. Dan Watson/The Signal

The event also featured a photo op with the Easter bunny and Mario & Luigi, balloon animals, hair braiding, a video game station, DIY Easter baskets, and more.

Families were also granted the opportunity to take moment and enjoy the following performances: Storytime with Val, The OneTaekwondo and D’Wilfri Dance Art.

Dancers of the D’Wilfri Dance Art and Entertainment entertain during the Kids Fair held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Samantha Welch, the SCV franchise owner of Fit 4 Moms, held a stroller strides class for not only exposure, but also to create an experience mothers and their children can partake in together.

“We do fitness for moms at every stage of motherhood,” said Welch. “Our stroller strides class is a full body, 60-minute workout where moms can bring their kiddos with them to work out or work out at the parks … We incorporate fun for kids while we work out, so it’s a bonding experience for kiddos and moms to make mom friends and then also to get in their workout.”

No matter what the weather was (as Casas joked has been “wacky” recently), the Kids Fair was prepared to provide a day-early Easter celebration for the kids of the SCV.