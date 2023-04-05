‘Express Admissions Days’ to help COC students register

News release

College of the Canyons will offer a series of Express Admissions Days to facilitate the admission process for new students looking to enroll in the summer or fall 2023 semesters.

The series of 15 Express Admissions Days will be held at the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as online, during April and May.

Students will have the opportunity to fill out a college application, sign up for the Canyons Promise program, apply for financial aid, complete assessment, receive advisement and complete an online orientation.

Express Admissions Days will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the following days:

• Canyon Country campus – April 11, 18 and 25; May 2 and 9 (Student Service Center 337).

• Valencia campus – April 12, 19 and 26; May 3 and 10 (The Learning Center 168).

• Online campus – April 13, 20 and 27; May 4 and 11 (Zoom Meeting ID 98359148988).

“College officials will be present to provide assistance and answer questions, which we hope will make the entire admission process less daunting for new students and their families,” Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at the college, said in a prepared statement.

Parking in student lots 3 and 15 at the Canyon Country and Valencia campuses, respectively, will be free for the duration of the events.

For more information about COC’s Express Admissions Days, contact the Welcome Center at 661-362-3457 or [email protected]