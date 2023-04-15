Fire on scene at vehicle versus motorcyclist collision  

Firefighters responded to a vehicle versus motorcyclist collision in Newhall that occurred Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Martin Rengal, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire received a call in regards to a vehicle versus motorcyclist collision that occurred on 2nd Street and Newhall Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:46 a.m.

Firefighters remain on the scene at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.