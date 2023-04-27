Firefighters put out Valencia spot fire in minutes 

Firefighters made short work of a “spot fire” in the Santa Clara River wash in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

A call regarding a 50-foot-by-20-foot fire in the brush south of Valencia Boulevard was received at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department. 

Firefighters were at the scene near 23105 W. Valencia Blvd. by about four minutes later, he added, and progress was stopped by 6:38 p.m., he added.  

“They’re mopping up right now,” Peters said at 6:41 p.m.  

No injuries or significant damage was reported, and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.  

