Five vehicles involved in SR-14 traffic collision  

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Five vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on the State Route 14 freeway on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters received a call in regards to a traffic collision on SR-14 at 1:16 p.m. and were dispatched to the location at that time.  

Firefighters arrived on the southbound side of SR-14, north of Interstate 5, at 1:24 p.m. 

Upon arrival, fire learned that five vehicles were involved in the traffic collision, according to Benitez.  

“No one trapped,” said Benitez.  

No injuries were sustained in the crash, according to Benitez.  

The incident closed at 1:49 p.m.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS