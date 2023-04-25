Five vehicles involved in SR-14 traffic collision  

Five vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on the State Route 14 freeway on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters received a call in regards to a traffic collision on SR-14 at 1:16 p.m. and were dispatched to the location at that time.

Firefighters arrived on the southbound side of SR-14, north of Interstate 5, at 1:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire learned that five vehicles were involved in the traffic collision, according to Benitez.

“No one trapped,” said Benitez.

No injuries were sustained in the crash, according to Benitez.

The incident closed at 1:49 p.m.