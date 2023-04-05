Four AT&T robbery suspects remain at large, investigation ongoing

The four suspects involved in a Tuesday afternoon robbery at an AT&T store in Valencia remain at large and the investigation is ongoing, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials at the time of this publication.

The four suspects attempted a robbery at the Stevenson Ranch AT&T location, but were met with locked doors shortly before robbing the Valencia location on Tuesday.

The call reported four males exiting a silver Honda Civic, wearing masks.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to an AT&T store at 24236 Valencia Blvd. regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

“It was reported four male Black adults wearing sweatshirts with hoods, jeans, entered the location and ordered the manager to access a rear storage safe,” wrote Arriaga. “The manager, fearful for his life, opened the safe for the males.”

The four stole $1,400 in cash and several cellphones, according to Arriaga. They fled in a gold Toyota 4Runner, eastbound on Valencia Boulevard and out of view.

At the time of this publication, the suspects remain outstanding.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” wrote Arriaga.

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.