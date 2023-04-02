Four transported to Henry Mayo following crash in Saugus 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
Four people were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive Deer Springs Drive on Saturday night, according to Deputy Charlie Upchurch, watch deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Upchurch said CPR was initiated by deputies on one of the vehicle’s occupants until paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived, just a few minutes after the crash, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department.  

Being part of the traffic investigative team, Upchurch confirmed the crash caused no deaths, at the time of this publication — citing a required call from Henry Mayo to confirm a death that has not been made to them.  

All four occupants transported to the hospital were in the same vehicle, according to Upchurch. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

