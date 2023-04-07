Good Samaritan helps CHP with hit-and-run investigation 

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Palmdale woman Wednesday on suspicion of hit-and-run, according to CHP officials.

CHP officers with the Newhall area office responded to a report of a single-car crash involving a 2017 Honda Accord, which was located in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Sand Canyon Road.

CHP officials noted the 48-year-old female driver of the Accord sustained major injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment.

During the course of their on-scene investigation, a witness returned to the scene of the crash and gave officers information about a second vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Camry, that also was involved in the collision, according to a report by Officer Brandon Kovacs.

Armed with new information, officers identified the driver of the other vehicle as a 22-year-old Palmdale woman, and responded to her address.

After interviewing Briggitth Guandique, officers placed her under arrest on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury.

Guandique was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to the station’s booking logs. She’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

LASD custody records online indicate that Guandique is still in custody pending a preliminary arraignment Friday at a San Fernando Courthouse.